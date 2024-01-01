Starmer’s Labour wins UK general election, Sunak resigns as Tory leader

Shafaqna English- Keir Starmer’s UK Labour party sweeps to power in historic election win, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

“We did it!” Keir Starmer, the Labour leader and incoming prime minister, said in his victory speech. “Change begins now.”

Outgoing Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concedes defeat, says he will step down as leader of the Conservative Party.

There was a surge in support for the Liberal Democrats, while the populist right wing Reform UK party picked up support from disgruntled Conservative voters to win a clutch of parliamentary seats.

The Scottish National Party had what party leader John Swinney called a “very poor result” losing dozens of seats.

Key issues for voters in the UK included the cost of living, the health service and housing.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com