Euro-Med: Israel uses water as a weapon in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Israel is using water as another weapon against Gazans by deliberately reducing the amount of water available to them, and purposefully causing the death of over 2.3 million people, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported.



The Euro-Med field team observed significant damage to a desalination plant in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, as a result of direct Israeli targeting. This also resulted in the killing of a young man, who was filling a gallon with water, and the wounding of other individuals.

The station, which provided services to at least 50,000 people in several nearby residential neighborhoods, sustained significant damage after being bombed by the Israeli army with a GBU missile that broke through multiple stories and detonated on the first floor.

Daily struggle for finding water in Gaza

In the alleys of the Deir Al-Balah refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the child Abdel Razzaq Labad searches for a place to buy a few liters of safe drinking water to quench his thirst in the scorching summer heat.

Labad tells the correspondent of the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) that he has been searching for drinking water since the morning hour

