English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUk

Independent Jeremy Corbyn defeats Labour in Islington North

0

Shafaqna English- Veteran left-winger Jeremy Corbyn won his parliamentary seat, beating the candidate of the Labour Party he used to lead.

Corbyn resigned as Labour leader in 2019 after the party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935, and Starmer threw him out of the parliamentary party less than a year later, accusing him of undermining efforts to tackle antisemitism.

Starmer is now set to succeed where Corbyn failed and become prime minister, having tacked towards the centre-ground, and he often cites Corbyn’s exclusion from Labour ranks in parliament as a sign of how he has changed the party.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Starmer’s Labour wins UK general election, Sunak resigns as Tory leader

leila yazdani

UK’s General Elections 2024: National Health Service is top issue for voters

leila yazdani

UK’s General Elections 2024: Labour Party eyeing return to power as voters start casting ballots

leila yazdani

Experts: UK’s economy growth under Conservative government is lowest since 1826

nafiseh yazdani

Poll: More than 50% of UK Arabs to snub Labour-Tories over Gaza war stance

leila yazdani

UK’s general election 2024: Candidates promise to fix Britain’s domestic problems

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.