Independent Jeremy Corbyn defeats Labour in Islington North

Shafaqna English- Veteran left-winger Jeremy Corbyn won his parliamentary seat, beating the candidate of the Labour Party he used to lead.

Corbyn resigned as Labour leader in 2019 after the party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935, and Starmer threw him out of the parliamentary party less than a year later, accusing him of undermining efforts to tackle antisemitism.

Starmer is now set to succeed where Corbyn failed and become prime minister, having tacked towards the centre-ground, and he often cites Corbyn’s exclusion from Labour ranks in parliament as a sign of how he has changed the party.

Sources: New Arab

