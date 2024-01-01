UN:Conscription forces women to flee Myanmar

Shafaqna English- Women’s rights organisations had identified increasing reports of the trafficking of women and girls following the enactment of the conscription law, according to , the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews.
“There is no safe place for women and girls they have to survive in risky situations,” she said.
The military has denied these claims – describing them as “fake news” – but an analysis of military pamphlets and pro-military media channels conducted by the Burma Affairs and Conflict Study (BACS) advocacy group found that women were likely to be included in the fifth batch of conscripts, due to be called up in August.
Source:TRTWORLD