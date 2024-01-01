English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN:Conscription forces women to flee Myanmar

0

Shafaqna English- Women’s rights organisations had identified increasing reports of the trafficking of women and girls following the enactment of the conscription law, according to , the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews.

“There is no safe place for women and girls they have to survive in risky situations,” she said.

The military has denied these claims – describing them as “fake news” – but an analysis of military pamphlets and pro-military media channels conducted by the Burma Affairs and Conflict Study (BACS) advocacy group found that women were likely to be included in the fifth batch of conscripts, due to be called up in August.

Source:TRTWORLD

Related posts

Myanmar: New Violence Against Rohingya Muslims

nasibeh yazdani

Myanmar: Rohingya Muslims face growing violence in Rakhine State

nasibeh yazdani

Vatican: Pope Francis condemns arms industry

nasibeh yazdani

ASEAN voices concern over upsurge of violence in Myanmar

nasibeh yazdani

Vatican: Pope Francis prays for people of Ukraine-Palestine-Myanmar

nasibeh yazdani

Myanmar: Rohingya Muslims flee to Bangladesh amid escalating clashes

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.