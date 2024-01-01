English
Islamophobia as major factor In success of fascist parties in Europe

Shafaqna English- The European Parliament elections highlighted the clear success of radical right-wing or extremist parties. Anti-foreigner and Anti-immigrant parties in Europe exploit Anti-Islamic rhetoric as a political tool.

Many anti-immigrant (Islamophobic) parties in major European countries achieved significant success in these elections, sending numerous representatives to the European Parliament from France, Poland, Italy, and several other countries.

Over 180 radical right-wing representatives became members of the European Parliament. Far-right parties emerged as the largest in France and Austria, showing significant advances compared to the 2019 elections in most other European countries.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

