Qatar reiterates demand to stop Gaza war

Shafaqna English- Qatari Emir has emphasised his country’s efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza.

During his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that Qatar seeks to stop the war by finding a solution, stopping the fighting, and releasing hostages held in Gaza.

The situation in the enclave is tragic and difficult, and we need the world’s efforts to stop this war, he said.

Sheikh Tamim arrived in Warsaw from Astana, Kazakhstan .

