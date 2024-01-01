English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Qatar reiterates demand to stop Gaza war

0

Shafaqna English- Qatari Emir has emphasised his country’s efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza.

During his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that Qatar seeks to stop the war by finding a solution, stopping the fighting, and releasing hostages held in Gaza.

The situation in the enclave is tragic and difficult, and we need the world’s efforts to stop this war, he said.

Sheikh Tamim arrived in Warsaw from Astana, Kazakhstan .

Source: TRT WORLD

 

Related posts

450 Palestinian schoolchildren killed since October 7

nasibeh yazdani

More than 3,500 children face hunger in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Rights group: Israel jailed 640 Palestinian children

nasibeh yazdani

Human rights groups join legal challenge against UK arms sales to Israel

nasibeh yazdani

UNRWA: Almost all displaced Palestinians forced to flee Rafah

nasibeh yazdani

Half of Gaza’s population may face starvation by mid-July

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.