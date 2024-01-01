PRCS: 96% of Gazans live in extreme food insecurity

Shafaqna English- 96% of Gazans live in extreme food insecurity, as confirmed by the Palestine Red Crescent (PRCS)on the X platform.

In an interview for the BBC, PRCS Spokesperson Nebal Farsakh discussed the orders issued for the evacuation of 250,000 residents from Khan Younis.

The PRCS is moving medical and logistical equipment from Al-Quds Hospital and the PRCS’s warehouses in the Tell al-Hawa area to be used for medical points and emergency clinics in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates.

Source: ALMayadeen