Afghanistan: Religious scholars in Mazar-e-Sharif call for security ahead of Muharram

Shafaqna English- A number of religious scholars, residents of the northern and northeastern Mazar-e-Sharif, and local officials held a consultative gathering to prepare for the month of Muharram.

In this meeting, the participants stressed the importance of maintaining unity and solidarity among all citizens and sects in the country and called on the authorities to facilitate the holding of Muharram mourning ceremonies.

“We must neutralize the enemy’s propaganda. We must build the country. We have both the strength and the plans for the prosperity, dignity, and power of Islam and Afghanistan,” said Sayed Haidar Hashimi, the organizer of this gathering.

“The people’s demand is to hold their religious and spiritual ceremonies in complete peace,” said Ali Madad Fazel, a religious scholar from Badakhshan.

Source:ToloNews

