Al Furat: Otabah Hosseini announced date of changing the flag of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

Shafaqna English– Deputy Secretary General of Otabah Hosseini announced date of changing the flag of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine on the eve of the beginning of the month of Muharram.

According to Al Furat, Alaa Ziauddin, the  Deputy Secretary General of Otabah Hosseini, said that the flag changing ceremony of shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) will probably be held on Sunday evening.

He stated that Monday is expected to be the first day of Muharram.

Deputy Secretary General of Otabah Hosseini said the flag changing ceremony will be held with the media coverage and a special ceremony with the presence of numerous believers.

Earlier, Otabah Hosseini had announced its readiness to welcome the holy month of Muharram and millions of pilgrims on the day of Ashura.

