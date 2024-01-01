English
Masoud Pezeshkian elected as Iran’s new president

Shafaqna – In a highly anticipated election held on July 5, 2024, Masoud Pezeshkian has emerged victorious, becoming Iran’s new president. The election saw approximately 50% of eligible voters participating, reflecting significant engagement in the political process.

The final results of the 1403 election are as follows:

  • Total votes cast: 30,646,000
  • Voter turnout: 49.8%

Masoud Pezeshkian secured a decisive win with 16,384,000 votes, while his closest competitor, Saeed Jalili, garnered 13,474,000 votes. The substantial margin of victory highlights Pezeshkian’s widespread support across the electorate.

