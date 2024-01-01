Experts: New UK government Middle East policy ‘dependent’ on USA election outcome

Shafaqna English- The outcome of USA election in which President Joe Biden is running against former President Donald Trump could influence how a future Labour government handles the Middle East, the experts said.

The New UK government led by Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party will have to juggle an “increasingly dark environment” for geopolitics while dealing with pressures at home, international policy experts in London have predicted.

The UK’s trade relationship with Europe, Chinese electric vehicle tariffs, the US presidential election, and the Israel-Gaza war are just some of a myriad of foreign policy issues facing the new Labour government.

In recent months, the outbreak of Israel’s latest war on Gaza has sparked one of the biggest challenges in years for the UK government in regards to the Middle East.

A trade deal with the European Union following the UK’s departure in 2019, China and Russia who are “trying to re-change the world order”, and the US presidential election “will have an enormous impact on New UK government Middle East policy.

Sources: New Arab

