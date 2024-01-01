Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim: “No power or party can threaten security of our country or unity of our nation any longer”

Shafaqna English– Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim at the large Hosseini gathering in Baghdad said: No power or party can threaten the security of our country or unity of our nation any longer and we will not allow Iraq to return to the scene of conflicts and political disputes. We promised ourselves to take step toward sustainable political stability in Iraq with the devotee national forces.

According to Shafaqna, on the occasion of beginning of the month of Muharram, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of Iraq’s national wisdom movement told in his speech at the large Hosseini gathering in Al-Khilani Square in Baghdad: Aba Abdullah al-Hussein (pbuh) has been the Imam of revolutionaries against tyranny and rebellion and a light for truth and dignity versus abjection and contempt and guidance for those who move on the path of reforms and direction and continues to be.

He referred to upheavals in the region and the possibility of an attack by the Zionist regime on Lebanon and thus targeting the security of Iraq and said: No power or party can threaten the security of our country or unity of our nation any longer and we will not allow Iraq to return to the scene of conflicts and political disputes. We promised ourselves to take step toward sustainable political stability in Iraq with the devotee national forces and we do not allow any gap to threaten this stability which is the basis of any progress and reconstruction in the country.

