The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Chess & Backgammon”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Chess & Backgammon”.

Question & Answer

Question: What is the ruling on playing backgammon / chess by using the customary pieces, without any betting (gambling)? Answer : Playing it (backgammon / chess) is absolutely forbidden even without placing a bet.

Related Fatwas

Question 1: My friend who lives in another country an I would like to play backgammon / chess online? Answer : It is absolutely forbidden, even playing it with another person online.

Question 2: What is the ruling on playing backgammon / chess, without betting, on my own with the computer, smart phone device (i.e. against no other person, but the game)? Answer : Playing it (backgammon / chess) in such circumstance is forbidden (obligatory precaution)