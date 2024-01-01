The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Chess & Backgammon”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Chess & Backgammon”.
Question: What is the ruling on playing backgammon / chess by using the customary pieces, without any betting (gambling)?
Answer: Playing it (backgammon / chess) is absolutely forbidden even without placing a bet.
Question 1: My friend who lives in another country an I would like to play backgammon / chess online?
Answer: It is absolutely forbidden, even playing it with another person online.
Question 2: What is the ruling on playing backgammon / chess, without betting, on my own with the computer, smart phone device (i.e. against no other person, but the game)?
Answer: Playing it (backgammon / chess) in such circumstance is forbidden (obligatory precaution)
Question 3: Is playing chess and backgammon, without betting, permissible?
Answer: It is absolutlely not permissible to play both.
