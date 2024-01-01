English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsReligious Questions

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Chess & Backgammon”

0

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Chess & Backgammon”.

Question & Answer

Question: What is the ruling on playing backgammon / chess by using the customary pieces, without any betting (gambling)?

Answer: Playing it (backgammon / chess) is absolutely forbidden even without placing a bet.

Related Fatwas

Question 1: My friend who lives in another country an I would like to play backgammon / chess online?

Answer: It is absolutely forbidden, even playing it with another person online.

Question 2: What is the ruling on playing backgammon / chess, without betting, on my own with the computer, smart phone device (i.e. against no other person, but the game)?

Answer: Playing it (backgammon / chess) in such circumstance is forbidden (obligatory precaution)

Question 3: Is playing chess and backgammon, without betting, permissible?

Answer: It is absolutlely not permissible to play both.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Cheese”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Crescent Moon Sighting”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Cheating”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Contraceptives-Birth Control”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Congregational Prayers”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Copyrights”

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.