Science Daily: Tropical rains shifting north due to climate change

Shafaqna Science- A UC Riverside scientist says that if we don’t stop emitting carbon, tropical rains will move north in the next few decades, according to Science Daily.

This will affect agriculture and economies near the equator. Liu and his colleagues report in a paper published Friday, June 28, in the journal Nature Climate Change that these zones drive about a third of the world’s precipitation.

The rain shift will be caused by changes in the atmosphere caused by carbon emissions. Those zones drive about a third of the world’s precipitation. Tropical regions on either side of the equator would be the most affected. Major crops grown in the tropics include coffee, cocoa, palm oil, bananas, sugarcane, tea, mangoes, and pineapples.

However, the northward shift will last for only about 20 years before the convergence zones move back southward.

Intertropical convergence zones are areas where trade winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet and shoot upward into cooler elevations, sucking up moisture from the oceans. As this humid air cools, thunderclouds form, allowing for drenching rainstorms. Tropical rainforests can have as much as 14 feet of rain a year.

Source: Science Daily

www.shafaqna.com