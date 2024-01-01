Bosnia Herzegovina: Newly identified victims of Srebrenica genocide to be laid to rest

Shafaqna English- Bosnia Herzegovina to bid farewell to 14 newly identified Srebrenica genocide victims on the 29th anniversary of the atrocity.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has finalized arrangements to bid farewell to 14 additional victims of the Srebrenica genocide on the 29th anniversary of the atrocity.

Green coffins with the remains of the victims are ready in Visoko from where they will depart July 9 for the village of Potocari to be buried July 11 at the collective funeral.

Every July 11, newly identified victims of Europe’s worst genocide since World War II, which killed more than 8,000 people, are buried in a memorial cemetery in Potocari in eastern Bosnia.

