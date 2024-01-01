English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Severe skin disease threatens displaced in Gaza due to environmental disaster

0

Shafaqna English- The displacement camps in the Gaza Strip are facing a new epidemic disaster, especially with the spread of skin disease.

This has spread due to the accumulation of sewage water between the tents and the lack of personal hygiene caused by the shortage of water and cleaning supplies.

The health situation of the Palestinians in the camps is becoming increasingly precarious due to the acute shortage of medicines and medical supplies, leading to complications for the sick and injured.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

OCHA: About 80,000 displaced from eastern Gaza since June 27

leila yazdani

PRCS: 96% of Gazans live in extreme food insecurity

leila yazdani

Euro-Med: Israel uses water as a weapon in Gaza

leila yazdani

UNRWA: Rubbish pile up around displacement tents in Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

Save the Children: Over 20,000 children in Gaza are lost, detained, disappeared or buried

leila yazdani

UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator: 80% of Gaza’s population now displaced

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.