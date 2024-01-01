Severe skin disease threatens displaced in Gaza due to environmental disaster

Shafaqna English- The displacement camps in the Gaza Strip are facing a new epidemic disaster, especially with the spread of skin disease.

This has spread due to the accumulation of sewage water between the tents and the lack of personal hygiene caused by the shortage of water and cleaning supplies.

The health situation of the Palestinians in the camps is becoming increasingly precarious due to the acute shortage of medicines and medical supplies, leading to complications for the sick and injured.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com