Shafaqna English- The Holy Kaaba Kiswa is set to be changed on the first day of the lunar month of Muharram, Saudi authorities said.

The replacement process will involve 159 skilled technicians and craftsmen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The existing Kiswa will be carefully removed to make way for the new covering, which is composed of four distinct panels and a curtain for the door. Each panel will be hoisted to the top of the Kaaba and unfurled over the previous layer.

Sources: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com