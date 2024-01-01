Guardian: British Muslim voters send message to Labour over its Gaza stance

English
Shafaqna English- Labour lost seats including Jonathan Ashworth’s in Leicester, where British Muslim voters say they felt ignored.

When Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth lost his Leicester South seat to the pro-Palestine independent candidate Shockat Adam, it was widely seen as one of the biggest upsets of election night.

But a walk along Evington Road, a busy shopping street with a large Muslim population in the constituency, showed that all the signs were there.

Posters and banners calling on people to vote for Adam were plastered on every other shop, while dozens of Palestine flags blew in the breeze along streets of terrace houses. Gaza is a huge issue here, alongside frustration with Ashworth’s performance locally.

