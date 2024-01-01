English
At least 158 journalists killed in Gaza since October 7

Shafaqna English- At least 158 journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since, October 7, 2023, according to the enclave’s authorities.

They wrote in their Telegram channel that five media workers had been killed in military operations in recent days.

Five Palestinian journalists have been killed in different locations across Gaza in the past few hours, the Gaza government media office has said.

The government media office and human rights organisations have warned multiple times that the Israeli army has been deliberately targeting Palestinian journalists since the start of the war on Gaza to prevent the reporting of its “crimes” in the region.

According to data and statistics from the International Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based NGO, the war on Gaza has become “the bloodiest for journalists” since the committee began documenting journalist killings worldwide in 1992.

Source:TASS, TRTWORLD

www.shafaqna.com

