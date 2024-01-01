Over 5 million worshippers visit Prophet’s Mosque in a week

Last week’s worshippers in the mosque included 259,459 who prayed in Al Rawda Al Sharifa in line with rules that set separate visit schedules for men and women.

Some 135,065 visitors of different nationalities benefited from multilingual communication services in the mosque while 140,822 fast-breaking meals were distributed in designated sites last week, the General Authority for Care of the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs said.

The state news agency added that it provides an integrated network of seamless services for the worshippers.

