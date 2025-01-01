Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque in Lebanon [Photos]

Shafaqna English- The Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque in Lebanon is the largest mosque in the country and an iconic feature of Beirut’s skyline. The construction of the mosque faced several challenges but eventually commenced with the support of the late Prime Minister Rafic Hariri. The mosque’s design, inspired by Ottoman architecture, features a striking blue dome and tall minarets, making it a recognizable landmark in the city.

Inside the mosque, visitors are greeted by intricate tile work, carved wooden accents, and elegant chandeliers. The main prayer hall can accommodate thousands of worshippers. The mosque’s exterior decor was a significant focus during construction, with Hariri himself playing an active role in its development.

Despite facing setbacks, such as the Lebanon Civil War and the 2020 Beirut explosion, the Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque remains an important center for Islamic worship and a symbol of resilience for the city. The mosque has hosted various political and economic events and has served as a place of unity and spiritual connection for the people of Lebanon.

