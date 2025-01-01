Quran Graph: “Allah! there is no deity except Him, the Ever-living, the Self-Sustaining…”

Shafaqna English- “Allah! there is no deity except Him, the Ever-living, the Self-Sustaining. Neither drowsiness overtakes Him nor sleep. To Him belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth. Who is it that can intercede with Him except by His permission? He knows what is [presently] before them and what will be after them, and they encompass not a thing of His knowledge except for what He wills. His Kursi extends over the heavens and the earth; and their preservation tires Him not. And He is the Most High, the Most Great.” (255) “There shall be no compulsion in [acceptance of] the religion. The right course has become distinct from the wrong. So whoever disbelieves in taghut and believes in Allah has grasped the most trustworthy handhold with no break in it. And Allah is Hearing and knowing.” (256) “Allah is the Ally of those who believe. He brings them out from darkness into light. And those who disbelieve- their allies are taghut. They take them out of the light into darkness. Those are the companions of the Fire; they will abide eternally therein.” (257)

The Holy Quran (2: 255-257)

القرآن الكريم ، السورة البقره ، الآیه 255-257

