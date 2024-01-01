[Shafaqna Exclusive] The Pinnacle of Patience

Shafaqna English- Throughout history and across the globe, devotees of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Ahlul-Bayt (AS) regard the Month of Muharram as a chance to pay homage and remember the extraordinary legacy of Imam Hussain (AS). It is undoubtedly the most pivotal and glorious chapter in his radiant life, marked by the events of Karbala and the circumstances leading to his martyrdom. However, the life of Hussain ibn Ali (AS) was not confined to Karbala alone; his moral and spiritual virtues shone brightly throughout various stages of his life, serving as a beacon of inspiration and guidance.

The following text is a summary of the book The Beauty of Morality: A Glance at the Virtues of Imam Hussain (AS) written by the late Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Lutfullah Safi Golpayegani, translated and published by Shafaqna.

The Pinnacle of Patience

The Status of Patience

Patience is a noble moral principle and a praiseworthy trait, extensively praised in the Holy Quran and Hadiths. The Quran mentions patience in over seventy places, emphasizing its significance. For instance:

اِنِّما يُوفَّى الصّابِرُونَ أَجْرَهُمْ بِغَيْرِ حِساب[1]

Verily, the patient will be given their reward beyond all reckoning

وَلَنَجْزِيَنَّ الَّذينَ صَبَرُوا اجْرَهُمْ بِاَحْسَنِ ما كانُوا يَعْمَلُونَ[2]

And most certainly shall We grant unto those who are patient their reward in accordance with the best that they ever did.

وَ اصْبِرُوا انَّ اللهَ مَعَ الصّابِرينَ[3]

And be patient, for indeed Allah is with the patient.

Numerous narrations also highlight the importance of patience, including this famous and authentic Hadith:

اَلصَّبْرُ مِنَ الاْيمانِ كَالرَّأسِ مِنَ الْجَسَدِ لا خَيْرَ فى جَسَد لا رَأْسَ مَعَهُ، وَ لا فى ايمان لا صَبْرَ مَعَهُ[4]

Patience is to faith what the head is to the body; just as a body without a head is useless, faith without patience is equally futile.

Imam Ali (peace be upon him) has also emphasized the value of patience, saying:

اِطْرَحْ عَنْكَ وارِداتِ الْهُمُومِ بِعَزائِمِ الصَّبْرِ، وَ حُسْنِ اليَقينِ[5]

Cast away the worries that beset you with the determination of patience and the excellence of certainty.

Similarly, Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) has stated in a Hadith:

We have tested and other testers have tested, and we have not found anything more beneficial in existence and more harmful in absence than patience. In fact, with patience, all affairs are cured, and patience is not cured by anything else.

Raghib defines patience as controlling one’s soul in conformity with the commands of reason and religion, or refraining from what they forbid.[6]

Note:

[1] Surah Az-Zumar, Verse 10.

[2] Surah An-Nahl, Verse 96.

[3] Surah Al-Anfal, Verse 46.

[4] Sharh Nahj al-Balagha, Ibn Abi al-Hadid, Vol. 1, p. 107.

[5] Sharh Nahj al-Balagha, Ibn Abi al-Hadid, Vol. 1, p. 105.

[6] Mufradat al-Qur’an, p. 273.

Part of Book: Beauty of Morality by the late Ayatollah Sheikh Lutfullah Safi Golpayegani

www.shafaqna.com