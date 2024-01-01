[Shafaqna Exclusive] The Symbol of Patience

Shafaqna English- Throughout history and across the globe, devotees of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Ahlul-Bayt (AS) regard the Month of Muharram as a chance to pay homage and remember the extraordinary legacy of Imam Hussain (AS). It is undoubtedly the most pivotal and glorious chapter in his radiant life, marked by the events of Karbala and the circumstances leading to his martyrdom. However, the life of Hussain ibn Ali (AS) was not confined to Karbala alone; his moral and spiritual virtues shone brightly throughout various stages of his life, serving as a beacon of inspiration and guidance.

The following text is a summary of the book The Beauty of Morality: A Glance at the Virtues of Imam Hussain (AS) written by the late Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Lutfullah Safi Golpayegani, translated and published by Shafaqna.

The Symbol of Patience

Imam Hussain (AS) exemplified unwavering patience, inspiring awe in both his allies and adversaries, and even the celestial angels were astonished by his unshakeable resolve and perseverance.

As attested in Ziyarah Nahiyah al-Muqaddasah:

وَ قَدْ عَجَبَتْ مِنْ صَبْرِكَ مَلائِكَةُ السَّماوات[1]

The angels of the heavens were amazed by your patience.

The embodiment of this virtue by Imam was so remarkable that it would be redundant to expand on it. From an ethical perspective, however, we will explore several sublime facets of patience and then illustrate the Imam’s extraordinary and unparalleled example in each.

Patience in Jihad

Patience in jihad is about standing firm on the path of God, even when faced with wounds and injuries, and not being disheartened by the hardships of war. It means that one’s spirit remains unbroken in the face of the enemy’s collective attacks and armed assaults.

One of the key factors behind the Muslims’ victories in the early days of Islam was their ability to fight with ease and confidence, driven by their desire to gain God’s pleasure and reward. The Quran praises these individuals, commending their perseverance in the face of adversity:

وَ الصّابِرينَ فِى الْبَأساءِ وَ الضَّرّاءِ، وَ حينَ الْبَأسِ[2]

And those who are patient in misfortune and hardship and in time of peril.

And in another verse, it says:

كَمْ مِنْ فِئَة قَليلَة غَلَبَتْ فِئَةً كَثيرَةً بِاِذْنِ اللهِ وَاللهُ مَعَ الصّابِرينَ[3]

How often has a small host overcome a great host by God’s leave! For God is with those who are patient.

This honor in the early battlefields of Islam was first and foremost bestowed upon Ali (AS), may God be pleased with him, and his holy family, who never wavered in their commitment to jihad, even in the most challenging of circumstances. Ali (AS) fought valiantly in the battles of Badr, Hussain (AS), Ahdhab, and other wars, showcasing his unwavering patience and endurance. In the Battle of Uhud, he suffered a staggering ninety wounds, yet he persevered, continuing to defend the Prophet and Islam with unrelenting courage and sincerity. His brother, Ja’far ibn Abi Talib, demonstrated similar bravery in the Battle of Mu’tah, where he suffered over seventy sword and spear wounds. Despite his severe injuries, he clung to the banner of Islam until his hands were severed, and he remained steadfast until he was eventually torn into two halves, as recorded by some historians.

According to Ibn Athir, Mas’udi, and ‘Aqqad, Imam Hussain (AS) endured thirty-three spear wounds, thirty-four sword and dagger wounds, in addition to the wounds inflicted by arrows. ‘Aqqad narrates: “The total number of wounds visible on Hussain (AS)’s clothing was one hundred and twenty. Some accounts suggest that the total number of wounds inflicted by swords, arrows, spears, and stones on his noble body exceeded three hundred and ten, all of which were suffered on his frontal body and his chest.”[4]

Despite these grievous injuries, Imam Hussain (AS) continued to fight, reciting war poems and charging at the enemy army with unyielding determination. Even when he fell to the ground, he would rise again, sword in hand, and drive away the enemies who had brought shame to humanity, defending himself and exercising extraordinary patience.

Part of Book: Beauty of Morality by the late Ayatollah Sheikh Lutfullah Safi Golpayegani

