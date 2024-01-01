[Shafaqna Exclusive] Patience in the Face of Adversity

Shafaqna English- Throughout history and across the globe, devotees of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Ahlul-Bayt (AS) regard the Month of Muharram as a chance to pay homage and remember the extraordinary legacy of Imam Hussain (AS). It is undoubtedly the most pivotal and glorious chapter in his radiant life, marked by the events of Karbala and the circumstances leading to his martyrdom. However, the life of Hussain ibn Ali (AS) was not confined to Karbala alone; his moral and spiritual virtues shone brightly throughout various stages of his life, serving as a beacon of inspiration and guidance.

The following text is a summary of the book The Beauty of Morality: A Glance at the Virtues of Imam Hussain (AS) written by the late Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Lutfullah Safi Golpayegani, translated and published by Shafaqna.

Patience in the Face of Adversity

This type of patience is far more daunting and exhausting than enduring physical injuries and bodily harm. Yet, Imam Hussain (AS), whose patience and fortitude were unmatched, demonstrated unparalleled resilience in the face of unimaginable tragedy. He witnessed the brutal slaughter of his young sons and brothers, as well as the martyrdom of his closest companions and followers, who were brutally killed before his eyes, their bodies left in pieces. Throughout these unbearable calamities, he remained steadfast, exhibiting a level of patience that has never been seen before or since.

Hussain (AS)’s arms were cradling his six-month-old son while that little baby was murdered.

His brother’s son was martyred while hugged by Imam, a poignant testament to his unwavering faith.

Another young child, who had emerged from the tent out of thirst and trembling with fear, was brutally killed by a sword blow.

Throughout these heart-wrenching tragedies, Imam Hussain (AS) remained steadfast, even when a child’s hand was severed by the enemy’s sword, he, with unwavering compassion, invited the child to be patient, saying:

يَا ابْنَ اخى اصْبِرْ عَلى ما نَزَلَ بِكَ، وَ احْتَسِبْ فى ذلِكَ الخَيْرَ[1]

Oh, my brother’s son! Endure what has befallen you, and count it as a blessing.

As Imam Hussain (AS) witnessed his family being taken captive, he demonstrated extraordinary patience, despite the immense difficulty and pain this caused him, a paragon of chivalry and manliness. He counseled them to remain patient, dignified, quiet, and self-controlled, and reassured them of God’s mercy, saying:

وَ رَحْمَةُ اللهِ لاتُفارِقُكُمْ فِى الدُّنْيا وَ الاْخِرَةِ

And God’s mercy will not abandon you in this world and the Hereafter.

Part of Book: Beauty of Morality by the late Ayatollah Sheikh Lutfullah Safi Golpayegani

