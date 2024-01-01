[Shafaqna Exclusive] Patience in the Midst of Fury

Shafaqna English- Throughout history and across the globe, devotees of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Ahlul-Bayt (AS) regard the Month of Muharram as a chance to pay homage and remember the extraordinary legacy of Imam Hussain (AS). It is undoubtedly the most pivotal and glorious chapter in his radiant life, marked by the events of Karbala and the circumstances leading to his martyrdom. However, the life of Hussain ibn Ali (AS) was not confined to Karbala alone; his moral and spiritual virtues shone brightly throughout various stages of his life, serving as a beacon of inspiration and guidance.

The following text is a summary of the book The Beauty of Morality: A Glance at the Virtues of Imam Hussain (AS) written by the late Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Lutfullah Safi Golpayegani, translated and published by Shafaqna.

Patience in the Midst of Fury

The Prophet (PBUH) teaches us that true strength lies in self-control, particularly when angry.[1]

Hussain (AS) perfectly embodied this virtue, never allowing anger to dictate his actions. Even in the most provocative situations, he remained in control, always choosing the middle path and the right way, without ever losing his composure.

Ala’ili recounts an incident where a servant was pouring water on the Imam’s (AS) blessed hand; the container fell, and the water splashed on his sacred face. The servant quoted the Quranic verse, “And those who suppress their anger…” The Imam replied, “I have suppressed my anger.” The servant continued, “And those who pardon people…” The Imam responded, “I have pardoned you.” The servant concluded, “And God loves the well doers.”[2]

With a profound sense of forgiveness, the Imam said: “Go, for you are free for God’s noble sake!”[3]

One of the most remarkable displays of Imam Hussein’s (AS) exemplary character and generosity, proving how he was steadfast in the face of provocation, anger and hostility, is the story of quenching the thirst of Hurr’s army. On that scorching hot day, when Imam Hussain (AS) witnessed their parched state, he ordered that they and their horses be given water to drink. In compliance with his command, the entire enemy army, including men and animals, were provided with water, and their horses’ hooves and bellies were splashed with water.

Ali bin Ta’an al-Muharibi recounted, “I was the last to arrive, and that fountain of generosity and radiant compassion beheld me in that situation. With his blessed tongue and in the utmost kindness, he spoke in the Hijazi dialect, saying:

يَابْنَ اخِى انْخِ الراوِيَه

O nephew, make the camel kneel down.

I failed to comprehend Hussain’s (AS) words, and he, sensing my confusion, clarified:

اَنْخِ الْجَمَلَ

Make the camel kneel down.

I obliged, and then he instructed:

اخنث السِقا

Turn the water-skin’s mouth and take a drink!

I struggled to do so, but Hussain (AS) graciously stepped forward and turned the water-skin’s mouth with his blessed hand, enabling me to quench my thirst.[4]

Another remarkable example of the Imam’s extraordinary patience is his refusal to initiate the war. Despite knowing that the infidel army would show no mercy to him and his loved ones, and notwithstanding their provocative actions and movements that made patience a daunting task, Imam Hussain (AS) presented his case against them and neither he nor his companions took up arms.

When Ibn Ziad’s letter reached Hurr, instructing him to tighten the noose around Hussain (AS) and to besiege him in a desolate and barren land, Zuhayr bin Qayn approached the Imam and said, “I swear by God! The army that will come after this one will be much larger. Permit us to engage them now.” Imam Hussain (AS) replied, “I will not be the one to initiate the war.”

Similarly, when the enemy withheld water from the Imam and his companions, leaving everybody in his camp, including women, children, the young, the old, the sick, and the healthy, even the horses, parched and thirsty, and the cries of the thirsty reached the Imam’s ears, he still refrained from initiating the war.

On the day of Ashura, when Shimr, that embodiment of evil and corruption, approached the Imam’s tents, scouting the surroundings to detect a weakness in the Imam’s camp and launch a surprise attack, he spotted a ditch where a fire had been lit; he let out a loud shout and insulted the Imam. Muslim ibn Awsajah, who was skilled in archery, requested permission to shoot Shimr with an arrow and rid the earth of that detestable enemy of God. The Imam did not grant permission, as he abhorred initiating the war; it was as if he wanted his battle to be a defensive one,[5] fought solely in response to aggression.

Another exemplary display of Imam Hussain’s (AS) selflessness, forgiveness, and patience was his acceptance of Hurr’s repentance, accompanied by immense kindness and affection, which flowed from his boundless wellspring of patience, tolerance, forgiveness, and generosity.

The Imam’s unwavering patience and forgiveness towards Hurr perfectly embodied God’s words, which declare:

وَ لِمَنْ صَبَرَ وَ غَفَرَ انَّ ذلِكَ لَمِنْ عَزْمِ الاُمُورِ[6]

And whoever practices patience and forgiveness, verily that is among the weighty matters.

Part of Book: Beauty of Morality by the late Ayatollah Sheikh Lutfullah Safi Golpayegani

