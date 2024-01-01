[Shafaqna Exclusive] Patience in the Face of Thirst

Shafaqna English- Throughout history and across the globe, devotees of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Ahlul-Bayt (AS) regard the Month of Muharram as a chance to pay homage and remember the extraordinary legacy of Imam Hussain (AS). It is undoubtedly the most pivotal and glorious chapter in his radiant life, marked by the events of Karbala and the circumstances leading to his martyrdom. However, the life of Hussain ibn Ali (AS) was not confined to Karbala alone; his moral and spiritual virtues shone brightly throughout various stages of his life, serving as a beacon of inspiration and guidance.

The following text is a summary of the book The Beauty of Morality: A Glance at the Virtues of Imam Hussain (AS) written by the late Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Lutfullah Safi Golpayegani, translated and published by Shafaqna.

Patience in the Face of Thirst

This form of patience is exceptionally challenging, particularly when thirst reaches its peak. Withstanding the enemy’s aggression despite the unbearable hardship of thirst is a testament to unshakeable determination and resolve. Perhaps there is no historical precedent where water was deliberately withheld from someone, and they refused to yield.

According to reliable historical accounts and authoritative books of maqtal, from the 7th of Muharram, water was withheld from Imam Hussain (AS), his family, and companions. From that day until the day of Ashura, even when they managed to obtain some water through digging a well or the efforts of Abbas, the Moon of Banu Hashim, the elderly and adults did not use it, and only the children, the weak, and the animals were occasionally quenched with it; thus, the story of Hussain’s (AS) thirst and his extraordinary patience in the face of this unbearable suffering is deeply sorrowful and awe-inspiring.

Those familiar with the sweltering heat of Iraq know that enduring thirst for just a few hours is utterly exhausting. The hardship of combat in the scorching sun, the abundance of wounds, and the shedding of blood all intensify thirst. Yet, Imam Hussain (AS), whose throat was parched, endured this immense suffering with remarkable patience and did not yield to those who wronged him. May God bless you, O Abu Abdullah.

Patience in Devotion

It is evident that Imam Hussain’s (AS) patience in all its forms was a testament to his unshakeable commitment to obeying God’s will. He courageously faced numerous trials and tribulations to fulfill God’s command, rejecting all proposals from friends and foes alike that suggested he should surrender to Yazid or compromise with him in any way.

Indeed, the majestic personality, moral excellence, and noble character of the Master of Martyrs (peace be upon him) are so profoundly multifaceted that they defy comprehensive description, even in extensive writings or dedicated volumes. Consequently, we are compelled to be concise, and in brief, we assert that His Eminence stood unparalleled among all creation in his knowledge, wisdom, tolerance, eloquence, rhetoric, and ethic.

Part of Book: Beauty of Morality by the late Ayatollah Sheikh Lutfullah Safi Golpayegani

