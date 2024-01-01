English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN’s Official: More than 20,000 people killed in Sudan’s war

0

Shafaqna English- More than 20,000 people have been killed in Sudan’s war since April 2023, a senior UN’s Official said Sunday (08 Sep 2024).

More than 16 months of war in Sudan has killed more than 20,000 people, a senior United Nations official said Sunday, a grim figure amid a devastating conflict that has wrecked the north-eastern African country.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, gave the tally at a news conference in Sudan’s Red Sea city of Port Sudan, which serves as the seat of the internationally recognised, military-backed government. He said the death toll could be much higher.

Sources:  New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

MEE: People in Sudan face daily massacres perpetrated by RSF

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s Report: Both sides in Sudan’s civil war have committed war crimes

nafiseh yazdani

MEE: Elon Musk’s X is fuelling Sudan war

nafiseh yazdani

UN calls for more aid to Sudan

nasibeh yazdani

HRW: Social media images indicate Sudan war crimes

leila yazdani

WFP launches probe into Sudan operations as famine spreads

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.