UN’s Official: More than 20,000 people killed in Sudan’s war

More than 16 months of war in Sudan has killed more than 20,000 people, a senior United Nations official said Sunday, a grim figure amid a devastating conflict that has wrecked the north-eastern African country.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, gave the tally at a news conference in Sudan’s Red Sea city of Port Sudan, which serves as the seat of the internationally recognised, military-backed government. He said the death toll could be much higher.

Sources: New Arab

