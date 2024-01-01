Gaza: Entertainment hub turned into refuge for displaced people

Shafaqna English- Asdaa amusement park in southern Gaza Strip, which features green spaces, recreational games for children,becomes a refuge for displaced families.

Asdaa is a city for artistic and media production established on the ruins of Israeli settlements in the Muwasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, which was liberated from occupation in 2005. It features green spaces, recreational games for children, a zoo, and the largest water park in the Gaza Strip.

The city, covering more than a thousand dunums in Khan Yunis, was once a destination for all residents of the Strip for entertainment and leisure. However, with the ongoing genocide for 11 months, it has become a refuge for displaced families who have lost their homes. Tents stretch as far as the eye can see, and they live in harsh conditions under the constant threat of Israeli shelling.

Citizen Khaled Abu Shawish never imagined that the Asdaa amusement park would become a refuge for him and his family amid the ongoing Israeli war of genocide on Gaza, after it had been a place for relaxation and enjoyment.

Abu Shawish said that he was forced to set up a displacement tent in Asdaa after the first Israeli incursion into Khan Yunis in December 2023, having fled from the Japanese area west of the city, followed by the destruction of his home.

