UK’s PM declared racism played role in riots

Shafaqna English- In his first major television interview since entering 10 Downing Street, the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged racism played a role in the unrest.

In an interview with Laura Kuenssberg, Starmer said that while he does not believe the UK is a racist country, he acknowledged racism played a role in the unrest.

“I don’t think we’re a racist country, I think we’re a country of decent people,” Starmer said, highlighting the positive response of communities that came together to clean up and rebuild in the aftermath of the riots. “That’s the real face of Britain.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

