Shafaqna English- As the world marks ‘International Literacy Day’ hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza are being deprived of basic education.

‘International Literacy Day’ is marked annually on September 8 since 1967. “Literacy is a fundamental human right for all,” the official website of UNESCO has stressed in its dedicated page for the day. This year, however, the occasion comes as hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza have been robbed of their right to attend school.

