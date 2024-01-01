Hasht-e Subh Daily: Taliban use women against women in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The Taliban use female spies to identify and punish women who do not adhere to “Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice” law, Daily Telegraph reported.

The report indicates that some women, motivated by money, some by coercion, and others willingly, are finding and reporting women who violate these laws through social media and in cities to the Taliban fighters.

Women who spy for the Taliban out of financial necessity or under pressure are victims.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com