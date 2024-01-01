English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Hasht-e Subh Daily: Taliban use women against women in Afghanistan

0

Shafaqna English- The Taliban use female spies to identify and punish women who do not adhere to “Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice” law, Daily Telegraph reported.

The report indicates that some women, motivated by money, some by coercion, and others willingly, are finding and reporting women who violate these laws through social media and in cities to the Taliban fighters.

Women who spy for the Taliban out of financial necessity or under pressure are victims.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Traffic incidents claim over 1,200 lives in Six Months

leila yazdani

Researchs: Afghanistan is worst country for women

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Topic of women and their rights never truly become an issue

leila yazdani

Ariana News: Afghan Journalists criticize lack of access to information

nafiseh yazdani

Will Afghan refugees’ voices be heard in USA election 2024?

leila yazdani

Germany deports 28 Afghans back to their country for first time since 2021

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.