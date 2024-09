Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has won the bid to host the ‘UN World Data Forum 2026’ in Riyadh.

It was recently announced by the High-Level Group for Partnership, Coordination and Capacity-Building for Statistics for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The decision followed a majority vote after a review of proposals from competing countries, highlighting their ability to host the global event.

Sources: Arab News

