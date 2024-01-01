Bangladesh calls for fast-track third-country resettlement of Rohingya Muslims

Shafaqna English- Head of Bangladesh’s interim government, Muhammad Yunus, on Sunday (08 Sep 2024) called for faster resettlement process of Rohingya Muslims .

Around 8,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled across the border to Bangladesh in recent months as fighting intensifies between Myanmar’s ruling junta and the Arakan Army.

The new arrivals add to the more than one million Rohingya refugees already living in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, most of whom fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

The call to expedite resettlement efforts was made during a meeting with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in which Yunus, Chief Adviser to the interim government, said the “resettlement process should be easy, regular, and smooth.”

Abdusattor Esoev, Head of the IOM in Bangladesh, said the resettlement of Rohingya to third countries resumed in 2022 after a gap of 12 years, but has only gathered pace this year, a statement from the Chief Adviser’s office said.

Source: Reuters

