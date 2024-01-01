English
Paralympics 2024: Iran’s Powerlifter Wins Gold

Shafaqna English- On Sunday (08 Sep 2024) Ali Akbar Gharibshahi of Iran secured a gold medal in the Men’s Up to 107kg category of the powerlifting competition at the 2024 Paralympic Games, Tasnim reported.

During the ongoing competition at the La Chapelle Arena in Paris, the Iran’s powerlifter successfully lifted 252kg, setting a new Paralympic record.

The silver medal was claimed by Mongolia’s Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar with a lift of 248 kg, and the bronze medal was earned by Jose de Jesus Castillo from Mexico, who lifted 222 kg.

Ahmad Aminzadeh, another Iranian heavyweight, is set to compete in the Men’s +107kg category on Sunday afternoon.

Source: Tasnim

