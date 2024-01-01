Iran makes its most successful Paralympic appearance ever

Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News, Iranian para-athletes excelled at the Paris Paralympics, achieving a remarkable total of 26 medals, setting a new record.

Concluding the 10-day 2024 Paris Paralympics on Sunday, Iranian athletes secured a total of 8 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and 7 bronze medals, ultimately achieving 14th position in the overall medal standings.

The overall number of medals won signifies the greatest achievement ever attained by Iranian para athletes throughout all ten editions of their involvement in the Paralympic Games. The Paris Paralympics represented the 17th occurrence of these games.

The accomplishment was realized after the Iranian athletes concluded the 2024 Paris Olympics in 21st place, having secured a total of 12 medals on August 11.

