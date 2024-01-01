English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

New school year starts in deprived occupied West Bank-Gaza for 2nd year

0

Shafaqna English- A new school year begins today Monday (09 Sep 2024) amid ongoing genocide in Gaza, and escalating aggression in the occupied West Bank. For the past 11 months, students in Gaza schools and universities have been denied access to education.

As a result of the ongoing barbaric war, schools have become shelters for thousands of displaced people whose homes have been destroyed. Furthermore, Israel has committed horrific massacres within these schools.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported that 200 of its schools have been completely or partially destroyed due to ongoing Israeli bombardment. The Ministry of Education and Higher Education said in a press release that the Israeli occupation’s aggression against Gaza has resulted in more than 25,000 casualties among children, including over 10,000 school students, amid the destruction of 90% of the buildings of public schools, which number 307.

The dream of returning to school

Eight-year-old student Mohammed Al-Khatib talks about his dream of returning to school and wishes for the end of the war so he can sit in his classroom. He tells the Palestinian Information Center reporter that he attended school for only a month and a half before the war, and now returning to school has become a dream.

A plan to rescue the school year in Gaza

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Sadiq Al-Khadour, said that the ministry intends to begin practical steps to implement its plan to rescue education in Gaza. He noted in a press statement the significant turnout for registration in virtual schools for e-learning designated for students in the enclave, as part of emergency interventions awaiting stability on the ground for comprehensive interventions to be implemented.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Massive Israeli strike on Gaza humanitarian zone tent camp

leila yazdani

Borrell at Rafah: EU ready to deploy ‘staff’ on Palestinian side to open border

leila yazdani

Gaza: Two hospitals to stop functioning within 48 hours due to lack of fuel

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza: Children deprived of school as world marks ‘International Literacy Day’

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza: Entertainment hub turned into refuge for displaced people

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Over 50,000 Palestinian children in Gaza are suffering from acute malnutrition

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.