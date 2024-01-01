English
USA: Polls reveal tight race between Trump & Harris ahead of first debate

Shafaqna English- With the USA’s presidential election just two months away, recent polls reveal a tight race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

A survey conducted by The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump with a narrow lead at 48%, just one percentage point ahead of Harris. However, when averaging polls conducted across the nation, Harris has edged ahead with 49%, giving her 2-point lead over Trump.

The poll results highlight the competitive nature of the race as the candidates prepare for their first televised debate on Sept. 10. The debate, set to take place at ABC News’ studios in New York, will be a crucial moment for both candidates as they vie for voters’ support ahead of the November’s election.

