Afghanistan: Topic of women and their rights never truly become an issue

Shafaqna English- The nature and extent of restrictions against women in Afghanistan may be among the most severe in the world. But, the topic of women and their rights in this country has never truly become an issue.

This situation is not unique to the Taliban era alone. Issues such as women’s dress, education, employment, social interactions, appearance, have absurdly been central concerns of politics. Now, thanks to social and news media and exposure to positive global experiences regarding women through migration and technology, this situation is becoming more visible.

Despite this, although the issue remains acute and women’s rights are violated under the current ruling regime in Afghanistan, the topic of women and their rights has never truly become an issue. The reason for this negligence is that even such deprivation does not seem unusual or problematic to the people of that region.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

