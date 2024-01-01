Gaza: Two hospitals to stop functioning within 48 hours due to lack of fuel

Shafaqna English- The Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals in northern Gaza would stop functioning within 48 hours due to the lack of fuel supplies.

Director of the Indonesian Hospital, Marwan Al-Sultan, said that the ICU has reached its full capacity and is crammed with patients in critical conditions. Furthermore, 10 other patients are living on artificial respiration, he added.

He said that the operating theatres are working 24 hours nonstop due to the ongoing Israeli bombing and the resultant growing number of wounded, warning that Israel’s continued blockage of the entry of fuel would lead to the death of many patients and wounded Palestinians.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

