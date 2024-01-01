English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Gaza: Two hospitals to stop functioning within 48 hours due to lack of fuel

0

Shafaqna English- The Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals in northern Gaza would stop functioning within 48 hours due to the lack of fuel supplies.

Director of the Indonesian Hospital, Marwan Al-Sultan, said that the ICU has reached its full capacity and is crammed with patients in critical conditions. Furthermore, 10 other patients are living on artificial respiration, he added.

He said that the operating theatres are working 24 hours nonstop due to the ongoing Israeli bombing and the resultant growing number of wounded, warning that Israel’s continued blockage of the entry of fuel would lead to the death of many patients and wounded Palestinians.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Massive Israeli strike on Gaza humanitarian zone tent camp

leila yazdani

Borrell at Rafah: EU ready to deploy ‘staff’ on Palestinian side to open border

leila yazdani

New school year starts in deprived occupied West Bank-Gaza for 2nd year

leila yazdani

Gaza: Children deprived of school as world marks ‘International Literacy Day’

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza: Entertainment hub turned into refuge for displaced people

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Over 50,000 Palestinian children in Gaza are suffering from acute malnutrition

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.