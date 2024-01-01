MEE: People in Sudan face daily massacres perpetrated by RSF

Shafaqna English- As peace talks continue to falter, people in Sudan face daily massacres perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary, according to Middle East Eye.

The massacres are taking place every day across the country, particularly in Gezira and Sennar states in central Sudan.

During RSF attacks, fighters have also attempted to abduct young women and girls and have raped and sexually assaulted them. They have also looted property and burned down buildings.

