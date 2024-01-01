English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

MEE: People in Sudan face daily massacres perpetrated by RSF

0

Shafaqna English- As peace talks continue to falter, people in Sudan face daily massacres perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary, according to Middle East Eye.

The massacres are taking place every day across the country, particularly in Gezira and Sennar states in central Sudan.

During RSF attacks, fighters have also attempted to abduct young women and girls and have raped and sexually assaulted them. They have also looted property and burned down buildings.

Sources: Middle East Eye    

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s Official: More than 20,000 people killed in Sudan’s war

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s Report: Both sides in Sudan’s civil war have committed war crimes

nafiseh yazdani

MEE: Elon Musk’s X is fuelling Sudan war

nafiseh yazdani

UN calls for more aid to Sudan

nasibeh yazdani

HRW: Social media images indicate Sudan war crimes

leila yazdani

WFP launches probe into Sudan operations as famine spreads

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.