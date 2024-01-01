English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Germany extends border controls to reduce irregular migration

0

Shafaqna English- Germany will extends border controls to reduce irregular migration, the country’s Interior Minister announced.

“We are strengthening internal security and continuing our hard line against irregular migration,” Nancy Faeser told reporters in Berlin, adding that controls will be in place at all borders beginning next Monday (16 Sep 2024).

“We need stricter controls at our national borders until we would be able to ensure strong protection of the EU’s external borders. Our controls at the borders will also make it possible to turn away irregular migrants,” she said.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Draw announced for UEFA Champions League 2024-25

rahman samadreza

Germany deports 28 Afghans back to their country for first time since 2021

nasibeh yazdani

Germany: Thousands protest in Berlin against arms deliveries

nasibeh yazdani

EPC convenes in UK to tackle major continental issues

nafiseh yazdani

German Footballer Muller announced his international retirement

rahman samadreza

Germany: Rising attacks on Mosques worry Turkish Islamic Union

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.