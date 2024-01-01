Germany extends border controls to reduce irregular migration

Shafaqna English- Germany will extends border controls to reduce irregular migration, the country’s Interior Minister announced.

“We are strengthening internal security and continuing our hard line against irregular migration,” Nancy Faeser told reporters in Berlin, adding that controls will be in place at all borders beginning next Monday (16 Sep 2024).

“We need stricter controls at our national borders until we would be able to ensure strong protection of the EU’s external borders. Our controls at the borders will also make it possible to turn away irregular migrants,” she said.



Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

