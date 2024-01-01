English
Lavrov: Russia Invites Saudi Crown Prince to BRICS Summit in Kazan

Shafaqna English-  Russia has invited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend a BRICS Summit in Kazan from Oct. 22-24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

“Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman Al Saud has an invitation [to the BRICS Summit]. And at out today’s meeting, we discussed this with him, discussed preparations for the summit. I am convinced that this will be a successful event,” he said after a meeting of the Russia-(Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue.

The Russian Minister recalled that Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud had taken part in a BRICS ministerial meeting in June.

