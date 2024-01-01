Borrell at Rafah: EU ready to deploy ‘staff’ on Palestinian side to open border

Shafaqna English- The EU is ready to deploy “European staff” on the Palestinian side to open the border, Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border.

“Today, the most urgent thing is to make these ambulances enter or receive the wounded people. That is why the European Union is ready to present their capacities, to offer their logistic capacities to re-open this border. To have the European staff deployed in the other side of this border, in order for the border to be open, and the wounded people to be able to go through the border to a hospital. And the humanitarian support to come inside, and the people going in and out. In particular, the people in need,” he said in a press

Sources: EgyptToday

