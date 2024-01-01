Jerusalem Governorate: Al-Aqsa Mosque in Danger

Shafaqna English- Al-Aqsa Mosque is in danger, and the world must intervene before it’s too late, the Palestinian-run Jerusalem Governorate has warned.

Violations by the Israeli occupation authority and its settlers in Jerusalem and at the Sacred Mosque are a precursor to the spatial division of the mosque, it added.

The governorate said on Monday (09 Sep 2024) that the occupation state is tightening its grip on the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa and preventing access to Muslim worshippers, while providing full cover for illegal Jewish settlers to perform Talmudic rituals at the Islamic site.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com