Palestinian Photographer wins prestigious Visa d’Or News prize for coverage of war in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Palestinian Photographer Loay Ayyoub won prestigious Visa d’Or News prize for his coverage of war in Gaza. Ayyoub was awarded for his powerful photograph depicting the human suffering in Gaza.

In his acceptance speech, delivered via video conference, he dedicated the award to “all journalists and Palestinians who have been killed while carrying out their duties in Gaza.”

Leroy also highlighted the challenges faced by foreign media in Gaza, noting that Israel has restricted their work, leaving local journalists as the primary source of information from the conflict zone.

Source: TRT WORLD

