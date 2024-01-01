UN: Averting full-blown regional conflict in Middle East is urgent priority

“Equally, the wider situation of illegality across the occupied Palestinian territory deriving from Israel’s policies and practices, as so clearly spelled out by the International Court of Justice in its Advisory Opinion in July, must be comprehensively addressed,” Volker Turk added.

Turk recalled the dire consequences of escalation in the occupied territories. “Over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, several thousand injured, and thousands remain under the rubble in Gaza,” the official said. According to him, “nearly 1.9 million people have been forcibly displaced.”

Nearly 10,000 Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons or special military facilities, “with over 50 people having died due to inhumane conditions and ill-treatment.” In the occupied West Bank, Israel’s “deadly and destructive operations” are exacerbating the “calamitous situation,” Turk concluded.