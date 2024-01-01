Pope: Literacy can unite people and foster mutual understanding

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis invites everyone to learn to read in another language so as to enhance mutual understanding and acceptance of diversity.

Since 1957, UNESCO has been celebrating International Literacy Day to emphasize the significance of global literacy. This year, in collaboration with the Government of Cameroon, the day is being observed at an event in the city of Yaoundé under the theme: “Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace.”

In a message for the world day signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis said “the theme invites everyone to reflect on how literacy helps to unite people and promote mutual understanding,” and emphasized that such celebrations inspire efforts to combat illiteracy and honor those dedicated to ensuring quality education. He added that the Holy See commends UNESCO for choosing a theme that broadly promotes education by embracing linguistic and cultural diversity, as well as multilingualism. The Pope highlighted how literacy and reading can unite people and foster mutual understanding.

Source: Vatican News

