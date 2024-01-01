[Video] The Islamic critique of Judaism and Christianity

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” in season 4 on the topic of: “The Islamic critique of Judaism and Christianity”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

Understanding Islam with Dr Chris Hewer – Season 4 | Episode 7



In Part Six, we saw that four groups are mentioned in the Qur’an under the title of People of the Book: Jews, Christians, Sabeans and Magians but in fact the Magians are only mentioned by name once, in Q. 22:17, and the Sabeans three times, in Q. 2:62, 5:69 and 22:17. There are many other references to the People of the Book and Muslim commentators generally apply them to Jews and Christians. The term is used with this restricted meaning in Part Seven. There are some fifty-four references to the People of the Book in the Qur’an, the key ones being:

2: 105, 109

3: 64, 65, 69, 70-72, 75, 98-100, 110-115, 199

4: 123-124, 153-159, 171 5: 15-19, 59, 65-66, 68, 77

29: 46-47

33: 26 57: 28-29

59: 2, 11

98: 1-8

At times, these Verses are addressed to both Jews and Christians and at others, it is not clear if they refer to one group or both. On a couple of occasions, the content makes clear that one group alone is meant. Q. 4:153-157 are addressed to the Jews, who ask Muhammad (PBUH) to bring down a book from heaven and who are accused of killing some of their Prophets unjustly and claiming to have killed Jesus (AS). Q. 4:171 is addressed to Christians, who are corrected for going to excess in speaking of Jesus (AS) as the son of God and saying of God “three.”

The thrust of the Qur’anic message to the People of the Book is that there is a continuity in the guidance that God has sent to all prophets and that the Qur’an comes to confirm the messages that were sent before it [Q. 5:59]. The Qur’an is not a new message but the definitive deposit of the perennial guidance and the criterion by which they can be judged [Q. 2:53; 3:3-4]; therefore it acts as a corrective to errors that have come into the earlier messages over the centuries [Q. 4:46-47; 5:15-19].

At the heart of true religion is a belief in pure monotheism (tawhid). This was the faith of Abraham (AS), who was neither a Jew nor a Christian but a believer in pure monotheism (Hanif) [Q. 3:65, 67-68; 4:125]. This was the faith taught by the Prophets Moses (AS), Jesus (AS) and Muhammad (PBUH). Anything that jeopardises this pure monotheistic belief must be purged as an error in the ways that Jews and Christians have interpreted their scripture [Q. 9:30-31].

The second key belief is that God speaks to humankind through a chain of prophets, of which Muhammad (PBUH) is the last and the seal [Q. 33:40]. Not to accept any of the prophets of God mentioned in the Qur’an is an act of disbelief; therefore part of the correction of Jewish faith must be for them to acknowledge the prophethood of Jesus. Both Jews and Christians will only come to true faith when they acknowledge the final Prophet (PBUH) that God has sent [Q. 5:81] and the Qur’an that he received [Q. 3:199].

In these ways, they will have access to the sources that will correct errors in their faith and practice. When speaking of the Jews and Christians, the Qur’an habitually uses a phrase such as “a party amongst them,” which thus prohibits blanket judgements and leaves open the possibility that some of them have remained on the paths originally laid out for them by their prophets [e.g., Q.3:113-116; 5:66]. Moses (AS), Jesus (AS) and all the prophets were protected from error, so the errors that have crept into Judaism and Christianity cannot be attributed to them but must be due to later generations going astray.

Part of series: Understanding Islam by Dr Chris Hewer

