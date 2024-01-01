Malaysia-China Partnership to Boost Global Halal Market Potential

Shafaqna English- Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi emphasized the importance of Halal diplomacy between Malaysia and China to unlock the potential of the global Halal market, valued at $2.8 trillion, according to The Star

He highlighted opportunities in certification, trade facilitation, and partnerships to address challenges faced by Chinese exporters in meeting Halal standards.

Zahid also noted Malaysia’s significant halal trade with China and called for streamlining certification processes and enhancing cooperation to better serve the growing Muslim consumer market worldwide.

Source: The Star

